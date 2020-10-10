e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Woman stabs stray dog in Nallasopara near Mumbai, booked

Woman stabs stray dog in Nallasopara near Mumbai, booked

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:19 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Tulinj police on Monday booked a woman for allegedly stabbing a stray dog which was roaming in her Shirdi Nagar area, Nallasopara (East). The accused Taslim Ansari, 30, was furious as whenever she passed by the area the stray would bark at her. In a fit of rage, she stabbed the stray with a knife. Ansari is absconding.

The locals applied turmeric on the injuries and informed Nilesh Bombhani, an animal activist who runs the Sadhbhavna Seva Sanstha Trust in Nallsopara. Bombhani rushed the dog to the Dalwi Animal Hospital. The dog is responding to treatment and it would take at least a week for him to be discharged as he has suffered deep internal injuries and gashes on its stomach, said a vet.

The Tulinj police have registered a case under section 429 (injuring animal) of the Indian Penal Code and Animal Cruelty Act, 1960 against Ansari who is yet to be arrested said police. We will issue a notice to her and order her to be present before the Vasai court once the charge sheet is filed.

top news
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
‘Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India engages with Taliban’: Abdullah Abdullah
‘Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India engages with Taliban’: Abdullah Abdullah
CSK vs RCB Live: RCB bowlers keep Rayudu in shackles
CSK vs RCB Live: RCB bowlers keep Rayudu in shackles
Taiwan urges China to ‘never seek hegemony’ and ease tensions
Taiwan urges China to ‘never seek hegemony’ and ease tensions
Ex-constable in Bihar gets lucky with BJP ticket on seat eyed by former DGP
Ex-constable in Bihar gets lucky with BJP ticket on seat eyed by former DGP
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In