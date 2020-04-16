e-paper
Woman stranded in lockdown, two men rape her on pretext of offering lift

Woman stranded in lockdown, two men rape her on pretext of offering lift

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
A 30-year-old woman stranded in the lockdown was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Greater Noida on the pretext of dropping her to her home Jewar on April 14. One of the suspects is a distant relative of the victim.

The woman works in a factory and lives with her husband in a rented accommodation in a Noida village. In her police complaint registered on Wednesday, she said that her husband had gone to their native village near Jewar a few days before the incident.

On April 14, she got a call from her relative, a cab driver, who offered her a ride back home after she expressed her desire be with her family.

“The relative and his accomplice reached my home in a cab at night. They drove me to Greater Noida. However, on the way, they stopped near Dadri container depot and took turns to rape me. They dropped me home (in Jewar) at night and fled from there,” the woman told police.

On Wednesday morning, the woman filed a complaint in Surajpur police station.

Pradeep Tripathi, the station house officer, said that a case was registered against the two persons under section 376 D (gang-rape) and Section 376 (2) (f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The police team arrested the two from their residences -- the cab driver from Noida sector 51 and his accomplice from Khatana village in Greater Noida. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The vehicle use in crime has been seized,” Tripathi said.

