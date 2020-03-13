e-paper
Woman tests positive, count in Agra up to eight

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 19:28 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Agra:A newly married woman tested positive for coronavirus here on Friday, taking the number of infected people to eight in Agra, said officials.

The woman, in her twenties, had shifted to Bengaluru after marriage, but was in Agra to visit her parents.

“Twelve samples taken in Agra on Thursday were sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of AMU in Aligarh for coronavirus test. Though we are yet to receive a report, we were conveyed about it. It has been revealed that 11 of the samples were found to be negative while one was declared positive,” stated Dr Mukesh Vats, chief medical officer (Agra).

The woman’s sample was now sent to the KGMU in Lucknow for re-confirmation, he said.

The patient was reluctant on being admitted to the isolation ward in Agra. Her father allegedly attempted to deceive the health department team and told them that his daughter had left for Delhi.

Subsequently, the CMO reached the patient’s house with police force and found her there. After assuring the family, he took the woman to the isolation ward at SN Medical College (SNMC) in Agra.

“We are going for reconfirmation and the sample will be sent to the KGMU, Lucknow. We would term it positive only after confirmation from Lucknow,” stated Vats.

Official sources said that the patient’s husband had already tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at an isolation ward in Bengaluru. The woman had travelled to Agra and was admitted to the railway hospital in Agra for treatment because of her prolonged illness.

Later, she was shifted to the district hospital and her sample was taken and sent to the JNMC (Aligarh).

Agra already had seven positive cases, which included five of a family, their accounts manager and his wife. All of them were in isolation wards of Delhi hospitals.

