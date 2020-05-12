Women demand shifting of liquor vend from Rohtak village

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:30 IST

Fed up of frequent brawls and facing harassment by drunkards, several women on Tuesday led a protest demanding the authorities to shift the liquor vend in Sundana village to the outskirts.

The women, who were joined by other villagers, staged a dharna outside the liquor vend situated in the heart of the village. They alleged that the district administration and state government had not taken any steps in relocating the liquor vend even after the panchayat passed a resolution in this regard.

Sarpanch Kuldeep said the panchayat had passed a resolution for the shifting of the vend to the outskirts of the village, but to no avail.

“This area has become a hotspot for criminals and drunkards. Girls and women have been facing problems while passing through this part of the village. This liquor shop is a big problem, but the government is not ready to act despite villagers’ repeated pleas,” he added.

Sandheri Devi, a villager, said they wanted to the liquor shop to be shifted elsewhere as women and girls had been complaining of harassment.

“Three firing incidents taken place outside this vend, but the authorities have ignored this issue. This vend has become a permanent station for criminals, liquor traders and thieves. Due to this vend, young children also got hooked to liquor and brawls. We will launch an intensified stir if our demands are not met. Despite heading the excise and taxation department, Dushyant Chautala has betrayed us by not fulfilling his poll promise to shift the vend outside the village,” she added.

A day earlier, women had protested against the government’s decision to open liquor vends at Meond village in Fatehabad. They had blocked the roads and urged the government to shut them down them immediately.

An amendment bill to modify Section 31 (1) of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act was passed by the assembly on November 26 last year. The amendment prohibited sale of liquor in a village if 10% members of a gram sabha passed a resolution. Under this Act, 872 village panchayats had passed such resolutions against opening of liquor shops in their villages.

The excise and taxation department had received over 120 such proposals from Rohtak, which is highest in the state among 22 districts.

When contacted, Rohtak additional deputy commissioner Mahender Pal said he will look into the matter and act as per the government policy to resolve women’s grievances.