Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Women drivers to get their own auto stands

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 01:20 IST
Megha Pol
With the increase in women autorickshaw drivers in the city, the TMC has proposed to develop 20 new autorickshaw stands in the city.

The pink auto stands will be for women drivers and women commuters only.

The stands will be painted pink and will be used to create awareness about breast cancer and other forms of cancer among women. The budget for these 20 stands is ₹1.25 crore.

An official from TMC said, “The number of women autorickshaw drivers in the city has increased. There has being a constant demand from them to allot a specific women autorickshaw stand, where they can have washrooms and place to rest. These stands will be in form of small cabins where women auto drivers can rest. Moreover, even women commuters can sit inside these stands while they wait for an auto.”

The corporation has at present proposed pink autorickshaw stands at Vandana theatre, Balkum junction, Kasarvadavli, Gandhinagar, Manpada, Kolshet, Hypercity Mall, Majiwada junction, Khewra circle, Brahmand circle, R Mall, Cadbury junction, Tiku-Ji-Ni Wadi, Hiranandani Estate, Majiwada Lodha-Rustomjee complex, Panchpakhadi TMC headquarters, Swastik Plaza, Waghbil junction, Korum Mall and Hariniwas Circle.

