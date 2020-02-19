Women in Army: Shiv Sena hails SC decision, slams Centre for ‘regressive’ stand

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:28 IST

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision to extend permanent service to all women officers in the Indian Army, and hit out at the Centre for its “regressive” stand to not treat women officers on par with their men counterparts.

Terming Monday’s decision of the SC as the “victory of women power”, the Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, said now women will lead the Army. The editorial also stated that when it comes to valour and sacrifice one cannot discriminate between man and woman.

Last week, the Central government had opposed the appointment of women officers to top roles such as colonels and brigadiers, saying most soldiers were men from rural backgrounds, who were not “mentally schooled to accept women officers in command”. The government had also argued that men and women officers were physically different and could not be treated equally.

The top court rebuked the government, describing its views as “disturbing” and urged “the need for change in mindsets to bring about true equality in the Army”.

The editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana stated, “The court [decision] gave a shock to the government. The government’s contention is a direct insult to women as it said that women won’t be given ‘command postings’ because enemy nations could take advantage of it. It [the government] had also questioned whether women would be able to do such a hard task. This is the real attitude of the government which talks of progressiveness, but its actions are regressive.”

The Sena remarked that the Central government’s history is “weak” and listed out women’s role in battles and wars in India. The editorial questioned whether the Centre has forgotten the roles of Rani Laxmibai, Rani Kittur Chennamma, Maharani Tarabai, and Captain Lakshmi Sahgal of Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army in Indian history. “Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of India and led the country fearlessly. We won the 1971 war [against Pakistan] under her leadership. Therefore, the government’s stand that women are lesser in ability than men is not acceptable,” the editorial read.

The party further said that Indian women are at par with men and are progressing in various fields, including top jobs in police services and sports such wrestling, kabaddi, etc. “There is no doubt that one day women will become the Army chief and lead the powerful Indian Army. The SC decision is historic,” the editorial read.