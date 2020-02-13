Won’t auction 69 defunct civic buses, says KDMC

cities

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Tuesday cancelled the proposal of auctioning 69 civic transport buses after corporators claimed these buses can be repaired and put into use.

The proposal to auction the 69 buses has been pending since the past several months. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) committee had sanctioned the proposal to auction 69 civic buses in July 2019 and sent a proposal to the general body.

According to KDMT, it had planned to auction the buses as these have been parked in depots without maintenance, which led several parts of these buses to be unfit for use.

“The buses have been parked in depot and are lying idle. If we continue to keep them parked, we will not get a good value when we auction it later. However, if we auction them now, there is a chance of getting a good amount which can be used to improve KDMT services,” said a KDMT official, who did not wish to be named.

As per the civic transport body, it will cost around ₹77 lakh to repair the defunct buses.

In the KDMC general body meeting on Tuesday, corporator Shreyas Samel argued that the buses, which were acquired after a long wait, cannot be auctioned, and suggested that the buses be repaired and used instead. “Recently the chief minister said he would provide ₹100 crore to the civic body for development works. I think KDMT should send a proposal seeking funds to develop KDMT,” he said.

Corporator Mandar Halbe, too, demanded that mayor Vinita Rane order an inquiry to check if the buses can be repaired.

“We cancelled the proposal. But, considering the demand, there will be an inquiry regarding the state of the buses,” said Rane.