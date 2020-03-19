Work on disability certificates for Amarnath Yatra suspended: Ludhiana DC

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:53 IST

In view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the district magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has suspended work related to issuing disability certificates, dope tests and medical certificates for the Amarnath Yatra till March 31, 2020.

He said, “A large number of people visit the sewa kendras and the civil hospital for these certificates. In view of the directions issued by the secretary health-cum-mission director, Chandigarh, there is a complete ban on organising huge gatherings or functions. Hence, work related to issuing disability certificates, dope tests and medical certificates for the Amarnath Yatra have been suspended till March 31, 2020.”

Decision regarding the future course of the action would be taken after assessing the situation after March 31, 2020, he added.