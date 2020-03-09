Work on Greater Noida west metro to start in a month

cities

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will start construction of the Greater Noida West Metro in one month.

On December 3, 2019, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved a 14.95-km extension corridor of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line comprising nine stations from Noida Sector 51 to Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida.

Ritu Maheshwari, managing director NMRC, said the corporation was striving to provide the best travel experience to commuters.

“NMRC’s Aqua Line at present records an average 25,907 commuters daily. We are trying to expand the metro network and connect more areas and more people. In December last year, the UP government had approved the Greater Noida west metro extension corridor. We are going to start construction on this route in one month,” she said, adding a significant number of people will be connected with the metro network in this route.

The 9.15-km first phase will have five Metro stations -- Sector 122, Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Ecotech and Greater Noida Sector 2 .

In the second phase of 5.8-km, four Metro stations—Greater Noida Sector 3, Greater Noida Sector 10, Greater Noida Sector 12 and Knowledge Park V—will be developed. The Aqua Line’s Sector 51 station will become an interchange for the extension corridor. NMRC hopes to complete the first phase by 2022.

The NMRC commenced operations of the Aqua Line, comprising 21 stations from Sector 51 in Noida to Depot station in Greater Noida, on January 25, 2019. This corridor has 15 stations in Noida and six stations in Greater Noida. The 29.707-km Aqua Line was developed at a completion cost of ₹5,503 crore. The average daily ridership in February, 2020, stood at 25,907. The average daily revenue in February, 2020 is Rs 7.53 lakh.

Maheshwari said NMRC was also incorporating some out-of-the-box ideas to increase metro ridership and revenue. The measures include letting out metro coaches for celebration of birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, co-branding of stations, movie shooting, etc.

NMRC recently floated a tender to set up electric vehicle charting stations at all 21 stations of the Aqua Line.