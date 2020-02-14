e-paper
Home / Cities / Work will be completed by March-end: MLA Sunil Tingre

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:26 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
PUNE Sunil Tingre, member of legislative assembly (MLA) who represents Wadgaonsheri and a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, took keen initiative into the issue faced by the residents of Konark Campus, Rosegarden society and other nearby societies. He sanctioned funds of Rs 40 lakh for the project and has set a deadline of March-end for completion of the work. Tingre speaks to Nadeem Inamdar about how he got involved in the issue.

How did you get to know about the problem faced by the residents and what was your action plan?

When the residents of the housing societies in Vimannagar approached me with their problem I asked the superintending engineer to prepare an action plan for the same. We followed up the issue with the residents and held a meeting with the stakeholders. I ensured that funds of Rs40 lakh were released immediately to undertake the sewage line work.

When will the work be completed?

We are keeping a close tab on the drainage infrastructure upgradation work which is currently underway and have requested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials to complete the work on or before March 31. The sewage lines are broken and choked because of which the residents are facing the issue. The problem will be solved at the earliest.

What is your future road map?

We have currently undertaken a large number of development projects in the constituency, including infrastructure work to improve the standard of living of residents in the area. I am also seeking a budget to meet the needs of my electorate and ensure that benefits reach to every citizen of my constituency.

