e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Worker falls to death at Chakan factory, labour contractor booked

Worker falls to death at Chakan factory, labour contractor booked

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A labour contractor was booked after a worker at a Chakan factory died after he fell off a roof and into a shut furnace.

The deceased man was identified as Shrimant Balasaheb Gaikwad, 27, a resident of Hadapsar.

The labour contractor was booked but was not arrested immediately, according to the police.

The incident occurred at 7:30am on Monday when the man climbed up the roof of the shed to change a transparent sheet that was laid on the roof. His foot slipped and he fell into a furnace. The furnace machine was shut, however, the man is suspected to have died due to injuries caused on impact, according to the complaint in the matter.

“The roof is a little over 35 feet above ground level. The furnace was shut. However, he fell straight down. He was awake till he was rushed to the hospital. Around 9am, he was declared dead. The doctor said it was due to internal injuries,” said assistant police inspector Praveen Sampange of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Hanumant Balasaheb Gaikwad, 29, brother of the deceased man and a resident of Gosavi Vasti in Hadapsar.

The shed is located in Kharabwadi area of Khed. The company that the shed belongs to manufactures auto parts for cars, trucks and other vehicles.

A case under sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station.

top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In