Worker found hanging in Ludhiana factory

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:17 IST

An 18-year-old factory worker was found hanging by the fan, in mysterious circumstances, in Ludhiana on Monday. The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as Farooq Alam of West Bengal,who was presently residing in Janakpuri.

SHO inspector Surinder Chopra said Alam was working in a factory located in Hargobind Nagar. “On Saturday, he went to the factory but didn’t return. Today morning, when factory owner came, the deceased was found hanging by a fan. Alam might have stayed in the factory on Saturday night and committed suicide,” he said.

Chopra said the body has been kept in the mortuary of civil hospital and the family members of the deceased have been informed. Further proceedings will be initiated after the statement of the kin, he said.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 23:17 IST