Worker missing after stealing ₹6 lakh from Ludhiana shop, booked

Worker missing after stealing ₹6 lakh from Ludhiana shop, booked

Show owner says the worker had duplicate keys and knew where the cash was kept.

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A worker, who has been missing after allegedly stealing Rs 6 lakh in cash from a garment shop in Basti Jodhewal, was booked on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sahil of Haibowal.

The shop’s owner, Laxman Das, told the police that he ran a readymade garment shop in Basti Jodhewal.

On November 15, he had collected payments totaling Rs 6 lakh and kept the cash in a box at the shop. When he returned the next day, he was shocked to see the cash had disappeared, with no sign of a break-in.

Das said his worker, Sahil, who had duplicate keys of the shop, was missing since that day.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged at the Daresi police station and efforts were on to arrest Sahil and recover the money.

