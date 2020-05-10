Working in the Times of Pandemic: ‘Disposing of waste from hospitals treating Covid-19 patients on same day key challenge’

cities

The biggest contribution of the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak is the cleanest and pollution-free environment not only in the region, but all over the country.

Stating this, senior environment engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Sandeep Behl, said, “In my entire career of 32 years, I have never seen Ludhiana’s environment this much clean. Punjab’s industrial hub is witnessing pollution-free air and water after a long period. It is now our collective responsibility to maintain this environment even post-lockdown.”

Behl said, “The air quality index (AQI) of Ludhiana had sunk to 27 on March 28 even below that of Toronto, whose AQI on the same day was recorded at 68. The AQI of Ludhiana used be generally between 170 to 180. At present, the AQI of Ludhiana is around 94.”

Behl said, “While the PPCB is presently studying the database of clean Satluj river, Buddha Nullah, discharge of water at Ludhiana’s sewerage treatment plants, air and water quality during the curfew for future policy formation, the major challenge is the management of the biochemical waste from the health facilities treating Covid-19 patients and quarantine centres during the times of the pandemic.”

“While the general waste can be preserved for 24 hours, the biochemical waste being generated from the facilities treating coronavirus patients needs to be lifted, transported and incinerated on the same day. We have signed an agreement with all hospitals and medicare service centres for providing a biochemical waste management facility, that has been functioning to treat the medical waste without any delay,” he said.

Behl said, “Initially, the municipal corporation’s garbage collectors used to collect waste from the homes, where suspected Covid-19 patients have been quarantined, along with the waste of other homes. But, mixing quarantine centres’ waste with that of the general waste could have been risky, so we got details of quarantine homes from zonal commissioners and ensured that the waste generated from such residences, where patients have been quarantined, is collected separately,” said Behl.

“The PPCB has been closely observing the massive changes in the environment during the lockdown. The nature has healed itself during this forced curfew, but people need to heed warning signs of the nature and make necessary changes in their lifestyle for a clean environment. We are a part of nature, we should not see ourselves separate from it for our overall well-being and for a better future of upcoming generations,” the environment official said.