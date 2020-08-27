e-paper
Home / Cities / Working woman in Pune duped of Rs 5 lakh in job fraud

Working woman in Pune duped of Rs 5 lakh in job fraud

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:09 IST
PUNE: A 47-year-old management professional was duped of Rs 5 lakh in a job fraud. The complainant received a phone call from a number that offered a job in a foreign company, according to the police complaint.

The woman was offered a job in an Australia-based construction company in the capacity of a human resource and administration executive by the caller, according to her complaint.

The call to the complainant was placed in November 2019. After the call, she allegedly received an email with the job offer for the position. After the complainant accepted the fake offer, she was asked to transfer money to various bank accounts under the guise of charges for visa application, visa stamping, work permit, counsellor, health insurance, travel allowance, IELTS, work permit security bond, and bank account opening among other things, according to the police.

The woman paid Rs 5,11,005 between November 16, 2019 and December 5, 2019, according to her complaint.

“The complainant is an MBA graduate and works in a private company. She signed up on a website “freshersworld.com” looking for a job change and received three phone calls followed by an email. The money was transferred to one account. We are investigating the details,” said inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

When the woman did not get any response from the caller for three months, she lodged a complaint with cyber crime police. A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act 2000 was registered at Vimantal police station against the unknown caller.

