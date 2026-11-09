Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: Investment may work well today, especially if it supports your future needs and security

A decision to invest for future needs is especially well favored today. The money you set aside is likely to prove useful when circumstances become more demanding, giving this choice a purpose beyond immediate satisfaction. Socially, you will have plenty to enjoy. Your speech will be pleasing, and romantic interest is likely to grow around the ease with which you express yourself. Unexpected guests may arrive at home, bringing a welcome change to the household atmosphere. The Moon in Libra in your eleventh house all day brings gatherings, useful contacts and a friend’s good news. You will feel drawn into what is happening across your circle, with conversations giving the day much of its sparkle. There will be pleasure in hearing someone else’s progress and in feeling connected to people whose company you value.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Your way with words will be a particular strength in love. An affectionate exchange will feel natural, and someone you find attractive is likely to respond warmly to your manner. Existing couples will enjoy a lighter conversation, with everyday subjects becoming easier to share. If unexpected visitors arrive, the shared experience of welcoming them will bring a sociable mood into the home. You will feel generous with your attention and interested in making others comfortable. A friend’s happy news will also give you something pleasant to discuss together, extending the warmth of your wider circle into your closest relationship.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, stirs appetite, restlessness and sudden interest in communication or a skill. You will feel an urge to make contact or explore an idea that has caught your attention. For students, this curiosity can make a demanding topic more engaging, especially when there is something concrete to practise. Venus in Virgo, your tenth house, is retrograde and debilitated, bringing a desire for comfort and agreeable dealings into your working life. You will care about the tone of an office conversation as much as its purpose. The day favors using your pleasant manner to explain a proposal or keep a discussion moving. Familiar contacts are likely to make professional exchanges feel easier, although results will still depend on the work itself.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Investment is strongly favored, particularly when the purpose is to create support for a future period of need. A considered financial commitment is likely to feel reassuring because it gives your money a continuing role. Income and contacts will also occupy your thoughts, with a useful conversation possible through your social circle. Pleasure spending will have its appeal, especially when you want to make a gathering comfortable. The investment opportunity deserves a separate place in your thinking from the day’s enjoyment. You will feel more satisfied when a financial decision serves a clear future use as well as fitting your present resources.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
The lively social mood will make it easy to keep going after your energy has begun to dip. Overexertion is the day’s clear warning: doing too much is likely to leave you feeling below your best. A pause between activities will help you enjoy the company that comes your way. You will feel mentally engaged, particularly when there is news to share, but your physical pace will benefit from some restraint. The evening is likely to feel more comfortable if hospitality and conversation leave room for ordinary rest.
Tip for the Day: Set aside time to rest before welcoming more activity into your day.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More