Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: You may do better focusing on one clear responsibility than juggling every request today

Someone you love will feel especially important on a day when your mood runs a little low. Couples in love will feel more connected and enjoy quality time together, offering a welcome counterweight to rising expenses. Elsewhere, outcomes may fall short of what you expected, and you will want time to absorb that difference. The Moon in Libra in your twelfth house all day brings spending concerns, tiredness and a wish for solitude. Even familiar activity will feel more demanding when too much is happening around you. Your preference will be for fewer interruptions and a quieter setting once essential duties are finished. Keep expectations flexible, particularly when a result depends on several people. The day will have its comforting moments, with private companionship holding more appeal than a crowded programme.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Love will be the warmer part of the day. Couples will enjoy being together, and a relaxed conversation will strengthen the feeling of connection. You will be more interested in hearing how the other person feels than in filling the evening with activity. A little shared time at home will have emotional value, especially after a tiring day. Your wish for solitude will coexist with a desire for one trusted person’s company. This is likely to make a quiet meeting particularly satisfying. Affection will feel easier to recognize in patient attention and the freedom to speak at your own pace.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Jupiter in Leo, your tenth house, puts seniors and responsibility in focus, with recognition likely to grow when you take charge of the right task. A clear area of responsibility will suit you better than spreading your attention across every request. There is scope for useful work even when the overall outcome feels less satisfying than anticipated. Mercury in Libra, your twelfth house, is retrograde, drawing messages and study into a quieter, more reflective setting. Students are likely to find private revision more manageable than a noisy group session. At work, a discussion will leave you wanting time to think before replying. The day favors concentration on a task whose purpose is already clear, with recognition tied to the care you bring to it.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Expenses are likely to rise, making your available balance a more immediate concern. A payment or everyday outlay will feel larger in the context of what else the day asks of you. Financial satisfaction may be lower than expected, even when the spending itself is ordinary. Your attention will turn towards how much room remains after current needs have been met. A simple spending limit will help keep the day manageable. The money picture favors restraint and a clear view of existing commitments. There is more comfort in knowing where you stand than in expecting a quick improvement.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Tiredness is likely to be noticeable, and your mood will ask for a gentler pace. A journey will feel easier with enough time allowed for it, so leave some breathing room around travel. By evening, you will be ready to step away from demands and settle somewhere familiar. An early night is likely to help. Quiet companionship will also feel restorative, particularly when there is no pressure to entertain or explain every feeling. The day’s energy suits rest once the necessary work is over.
Tip for the Day: Leave a quiet stretch tonight for rest and unhurried time together.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More