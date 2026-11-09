Pisces Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: A little space between question and answer may help things go smoother today

Home will feel less restful than you would like, with a slight sadness making ordinary family exchanges harder to enjoy. You will want more room to gather your thoughts before joining a conversation. Chandrashtama applies today, with the Moon in Libra in your eighth house all day bringing a low or restless mood and favoring routine work over big decisions. Familiar household activity will give your attention somewhere useful to settle when your thoughts keep circling the same concern. Hasty words and hurried driving are today’s clear risks, so speak carefully and keep journeys unhurried. A small frustration will feel larger while your mood is low. The day will feel easier to navigate when its shape is familiar, and an ordinary responsibility will provide a welcome point of focus.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Romantic matters are less favored, and a conversation with your spouse may turn into a disagreement. You will be more aware of what feels difficult to explain, which can make even a familiar topic feel emotionally crowded. A household question will carry more feeling than you expected. You will want understanding, yet finding the words for that need will take time. A little space between a question and its answer will suit the day. Affection will feel quieter, and you will be less inclined towards an elaborate romantic programme. The wish for company will sit alongside a strong wish for privacy, making a simple evening at home more appealing.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Work is likely to face challenges, with an everyday assignment taking more effort than its size suggests. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, is retrograde in the middle phase of Sade Sati, making duties feel heavy and energy slower while rewarding steady persistence. Today, that support is likely to show in clearing an older task from your workload, one completed part at a time. A familiar job with a clear endpoint is likely to be your most workable assignment. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, is retrograde, drawing talk, messages and study towards matters that require closer thought. An explanation will occupy your attention after the conversation ends. Students are likely to find previously covered material a more manageable starting point. The day favors checking understanding before moving into a demanding new topic. At work, progress is likely to come through keeping an existing assignment moving.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
A money question will feel more absorbing while your mood is unsettled. You will want to understand what a commitment means for your everyday responsibilities before feeling comfortable with it. Routine financial matters are likely to be easier to handle than a major new decision. The day favors giving an existing payment or household expense your full attention. A familiar financial arrangement will offer a clearer starting point for your thinking. There is more support for attending to what is already under way than for expecting a decisive financial breakthrough today.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Some physical discomfort is possible, adding to your wish for an undemanding evening. An ordinary journey may feel more tiring when you are already carrying a restless mood. A gentle pace will suit the day’s lower energy. You will become more conscious of the difference between being occupied and feeling refreshed. Rest will have greater appeal once essential duties are finished, and familiar surroundings will feel comforting. Your appetite for a crowded schedule will be low, with a quieter end to the day feeling more welcome.
Tip for the Day: Leave breathing room between household duties, and pause before answering sensitive questions.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More