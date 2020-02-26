Yamunanagar student held guilty of school principal’s murder

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:46 IST

KARNAL: Two years after an 18-year-old Class 12 student gunned down his school principal in Yamunanagar town of Haryana, he has been held guilty of murder.

Additional sessions judge Payal Bansal on Tuesday held the youngster, who is 20 now, guilty of murdering the private school principal, Ritu Chhabra, 46, on January 20, 2018.

The quantum of sentence will be announced on February 28.

The youngster’s father, a resident of Hamida Colony of Yamunanagar, has been acquitted. The father was an accused in the case as the boy had used his licensed .32-bore revolver to commit the crime.

A student of Class 12 at that time, the boy entered the principal’s office during a parent-teacher meeting and shot her four times in the face and the chest. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

It was later learnt that the student wanted to teach her a lesson as she used to punish him in front of other students for his poor academic performance and low attendance.

Police said the boy was a commerce stream student and had not been coming to the school for four days before the incident. His teachers were concerned about his performance and low attendance in the final year of school.