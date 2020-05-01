e-paper
Home / Cities / Yoga teacher held for stealing vehicles in Ludhiana

Yoga teacher held for stealing vehicles in Ludhiana

Accused was arrested riding a scooter that he had stolen on April 27

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Accused Yadwinder Yadav
Accused Yadwinder Yadav(ht photo)
         

A yoga teacher was arrested on Friday for stealing vehicles and two scooters were recovered from his possession. The accused, identified as Yadwinder Yadav, 31, hailing from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was working as a part time pizza-delivery boy and living in a rented accommodation in Pritam Nagar.

The accused had stolen the scooter of a school principal on April 27 from Satsang Road, while wearing the uniform of a police volunteer, said the police.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, Division Number 8 station house officer, said, “The accused was arrested from Upkar Nagar on the basis of a tip-off. He was riding the scooter that he had stolen on April 27. We have also seized the vehicle.”

Following the information provided by the accused, another scooter was also recovered from his possession which he had stolen from Sarabha Nagar in May, 2019.

The inspector added that the accused intentionally wore the uniform of a police volunteer to avoid being stopped and checked.

