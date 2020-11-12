Yogeshwar fought valiantly, more ground work needed: Dushyant

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 02:01 IST

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the BJP-JJP alliance candidate Yogeshwar Dutt had fought valiantly but the alliance could not get votes as per their expectations.

He said efforts will be made to improve the party’s performance in future.

“We were expecting over 60,000 votes, but we need to work more on the ground-level to register a historic win in future”, Dushyant said.

On whether JJP’s votes were transferred to the BJP candidate, he said, “I cannot comment on that but our candidate got over 50,000 votes because of the joint efforts of both parties”.

He said this was not the first byelection, in which a ruling party candidate had been defeated as the Congress candidate was defeated in the 2009 Ellenabad byelection.

On the implementation of quota in the private sector, he said industries need not worry as it was the government’s duty to provide skilled workers to industries.