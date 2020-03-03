Yogi: Yamuna to be as clean as Ganga within two years

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:57 IST

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said river Yamuna would soon be made clean and pollution-free, like the holy Ganges, within two years.

“We have succeeded in reviving the purity of Ganga and now we have planned to make the Yamuna as pure as the Ganga within two years. These are not merely rivers, but considered as mother,” said Yogi, who was in Barsana village of Mathura, to participate in ‘Rangotsav’-- a Holi celebration in Braj region that began from Basant Panchami.

The CM stated this while addressing a gathering at Radha Behari Inter College in Barsana on Tuesday, after offering prayers at Radha Rani temple in Barsana.

Two years ago, the chief minister had visited Barsana to take part in the famous ‘lathmaar Holi’, but this time he arrived a day before when ‘Laddoo Holi’ was celebrated on Tuesday.

Yogi said with the formation of BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, several issues related to culture were discussed and solved. “We are blessed with our 5000-year-old unique traditions. The solution to Ayodhya issue came in our term because of strong sentiments of masses. Now, the road to construction of Ram Temple is clear. Braj region was also declared ‘teerth’ destination in our term and we created Braj Teerth Development Council for growth of spiritual tourism in the region,” said Adityanath.

He said his government had been working to enhance the status of the region and make it a major tourist and spiritual destination.

The chief minister expressed concern over saline water in Braj region. “I know that saline water is a problem in Braj but we have a plan to resolve it,” he said.

Promising compensation to farmers who suffered crop damage due to untimely rain and hailstorm in this part of western UP, the CM urged farmers to take care of cows so that they were not taken to slaughter houses.

The chief minister also inaugurated a tourist facilitation centre at Brahamanchal Parvat and then a hospital for cows at ‘Mataji Gaushala’ in Barsana. The hospital has 32 chambers and four operation theartes and is located in the ashram of a saint Ramesh Baba.

The Radha Rani temple in Barsan was soaked in ‘Laddoo Holi’ festivities, a day before ‘Lathamaar Holi’.

The chief minister also visited Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and went to Vrindavan to meet the seers to discuss preparation for Kumbh in the temple town next year. Earlier, the CM played Holi with devotees at Keshav Dev Temple in Mathura.

CM’s car met with minor accident?

Yogi Adityanath’s car reportedly hit a wall while he was returning from the Radha Rani temple, atop the Barsana hill, in Mathura. There was minor damage to the vehicle.

The CM was headed for a Holi function at Radha Bihari Inter College. The road to the temple in Barsana, where the ‘Laddoo Holi’ function had been organised, passes through narrow lanes.

However, SSP (Mathura) Gaurav Grover claimed that CM had a safe and secured visit to Mathura. Reacting to reports about two minor accidents of his car, the SSP said that some misleading information was being spread which were not true.