Young couple killed in mishap

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:45 IST

New Delhi:

A young couple was killed when their scooter was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Nehru Place Flyover in south Delhi on Sunday morning, police said.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), identified the couple as Tarun Kumar Bhardwaj, 27, and his 20-year-old wife, Riya Sharma. They had been married for six months, said the DCP.

The couple lived in Chirag Delhi in south Delhi and were riding a scooter when they were hit by another vehicle around 6.15 am on Sunday. “Their damaged scooter was lying nearby and the couple had suffered serious head injuries. They were declared brought dead at AIIMS trauma centre,” said the DCP.

The police registered a case of causing death by negligence and began a probe to identify the offending vehicle.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:45 IST