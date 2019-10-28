e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Young couple killed in mishap

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

A young couple was killed when their scooter was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Nehru Place Flyover in south Delhi on Sunday morning, police said.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), identified the couple as Tarun Kumar Bhardwaj, 27, and his 20-year-old wife, Riya Sharma. They had been married for six months, said the DCP.

The couple lived in Chirag Delhi in south Delhi and were riding a scooter when they were hit by another vehicle around 6.15 am on Sunday. “Their damaged scooter was lying nearby and the couple had suffered serious head injuries. They were declared brought dead at AIIMS trauma centre,” said the DCP.

The police registered a case of causing death by negligence and began a probe to identify the offending vehicle.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:45 IST

top news
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities