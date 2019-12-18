e-paper
Youth arrested from Metro station with pistol

HT Correspondent
Noida: A 19-year-old man was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday night from the Botanical Garden Metro station for allegedly carrying a countrymade pistol into the station. He was later handed over to the Sector 39 police.

The suspect was identified as Babar Khan, a resident of Ghazipur. He is a BBA student at a private university in Greater Noida and was on his way home when he was caught with a countrymade pistol in his backpack full of clothes, officials said.

“Around 8.30pm on Tuesday during baggage screening at the Botanical Garden Metro station, CISF personnel detected a countrymade pistol in the bag of a passenger. The matter was then informed to senior officers of the CISF as well as the local police,” a CISF official said.

Khan was later handed over to the police along with the weapon.

“We got a call at night after which a team was sent to the spot. Khan has denied having any knowledge of the matter. He claims that he was on his way home and someone must have slipped the weapon into his bag,” Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

Khan was booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

Botanical Garden falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro and is also a terminal station for the Magenta Line.

A woman in her late twenties had been arrested by the Sector 58 police on September 11 for carrying a loaded pistol into the Sector 62 Metro station.

Carrying any kind of weapon, firearm or ammunition is prohibited in the Metro.

Currently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC is imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Senior police officers said even to carry a licensed firearm, prior permission has to be taken.

“Without prior permission, no weapon can be carried on any public transport during times when Section 144 is imposed,” Gautam Budh Nagar senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said.

