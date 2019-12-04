Youth Cong polls: CM’s son, OSD pitch for different candidates

cities

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh and CM’s secretary Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu are locking horns while showing support to their respective protégés in the Punjab Youth Congress elections, for which voting is underway till December 6.

Children of Congress ministers and MLAs and kin of prominent leaders are in the race for different posts in the state youth Congress, which is witnessing tough competition this time as direct voting rights have been given to nearly 2.7 lakh youth Congress members.

Barinder Dhillon, of Ropar, and Gurjot Dhindsa are the main contenders for the presidential post. While Dhillon is backed by Captain Sandhu, Gurjot has Raninder’s support.

Both Sandhu and Raninder are reportedly making calls to MLAs and halqa in-charges to ensure more votes for their candidate.

“I am confused. While Captain Sandeep said that CM has given his blessings to Dhillon, Tikku ji (Raninder) and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur personally called us to ensure votes for Dhindsa. I have gone as per the desires of Tikku ji,” said Doaba MLA.

Even the cabinet ministers seem divided over whom to support. While some are campaigning for Dhillon, others are making calls in support of Dhindsa.

Before elections, cabinet minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa tried to secure consensus for Barinder Dhillon, but the other contenders rejected his proposal.

Other contenders include Daman Bajwa, from Sunam (Sangrur), and NSUI national secretary Iqbal Singh Grewal, from Ludhiana, who is a close relative of CM’s advisor BIS Chahal. Jaswinder Jassi, from Moga, Parvinder Lapran, from Ludhiana, and Vaneshwar Khera Bunny, from Patiala, are also contesting for the post of president.

However, maximum contest is for the post of general secretary. As many as 44 candidates are in fray for just seven posts.

Sons of cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra and Balbir Singh Sidhu, and relatives of cabinet minister Sukhbinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria, who is a close confidant of Navjot Singh Sidhu, are in fray for the post of secretary.

Prominent Youth Congress leaders get tickets for the Parliament or assembly in youth quota, and thus politicians field their children and kin quite often. A total of 900 nominations were made in Punjab for different posts.

Mohindra’s son Mohit Mohindra, Balbir Sidhu’s son Kanwarbir Singh Sidhu, and Sukh Sarkaria’s nephew Dilraj Sarkaria are candidates for which maximum polarlisation is being done by Congress ministers and OSDs. All three ministers are personally making calls to party leaders to ensure maximum votes for their kin.

Meanwhile, only 20% votes were cast on the first day of the youth Congress polls. Voting will close on December 6 and results will be out on December 8.