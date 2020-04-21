e-paper
Home / Cities / Youth killed, 1 hurt inclash at village naka in Punjab

Youth killed, 1 hurt inclash at village naka in Punjab

The youths, who were on a ‘thikri pehra’ (night vigil), stopped three outsiders who came in a jeep and wanted to enter the village where seven persons were put under ‘quarantine’. This led to a clash between the two groups

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
A youth died and another sustained serious injuries on Monday night during a clash at a naka set up by residents of Killi Bodla village the district to prevent entry of outsiders in the village in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

The youths, who were on a ‘thikri pehra’ (night vigil), stopped three outsiders who came in a jeep and wanted to enter the village where seven persons were put under ‘quarantine’. This led to a clash between the two groups.

Meanwhile, three women of the village came in support of the three outsiders. One of the outsiders fired at the two villagers, identified as Judge Singh (27) and Jagjit Singh (21). Judge died on the spot while Jagjit was admitted to a hospital in Moga with serious injuries.

Police later police booked six persons, including Rajvir Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Billa, Sarabjit Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Gurjinder Singh and one unknown person under Section 302 of the IPC, among others.

