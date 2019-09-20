Youth miraculously survives after being crushed between two trucks

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:28 IST

PUNE One person was injured in an accident on the Pune-Satara highway on the Warje Malwadi flyover on Friday morning. A truck driver has been arrested in the case.

The incident took place after a speeding car had stopped behind a stationary truck and was rammed from behind by another truck, according to traffic police officials. The car was on its way to Katraj from Chandani chowk at 11.30 am.

The airbag opened up in real-time which saved the driver’s life, said officials.

The injured has been identified as Ajinkya Raut (20), a student of Sinhgad College, a son of Ranjangaon police station incharge. The accused arrested has been identified as Vinod Munde (22).

Raut was pulled out of the car by police officials and rushed to a local hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police inspector Ashok Kadam, incharge of Warje Malwadi police station, said, “The car was crushed between two heavy vehicles. The truck driver who hit the car from behind was arrested late on Friday evening.

A case was registered at Warje Malwadi police station under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 21:28 IST