Youth murdered over illicit relationship, four held

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:19 IST

A youth was allegedly held captive and tortured to death by a group of people in Para area on Friday. The victim, Alok Gupta, 24, faced these people’s wrath over his illicit relationship with a woman, said police.

His body was found in a drain under Malihabad police station limits on Saturday.

Acting on the complaint of Gupta’s sister, the police arrested four accused, including the victim’s landlord, in whose house he was staying for the past few months.

Those arrested were identified as Sipahi Lal Pal, Monu, Bablu Prajapati and Kallu Baniya, all residents of Para. They were booked under IPC sections 302 (for murder), 364 (for kidnapping), 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt) and 201 (for trying to conceal crime by throwing body into drain), said SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s sister Ruby Gupta.

Investigation revealed that Sipahi Lal believed that Alok, who worked as plumber, was a hindrance to his illicit relationship with a woman staying near his house in Kanak city of Para.

“With help from his friends, Sipahi Lal hatched a conspiracy to teach a lesson to Alok Gupta. The victim died while being tortured in captivity at Sipahi Lal’s house. The accused carried the body in a four-wheeler and dumped it in Beta Nala near Pilsua village of Malihabad area,” he said

The incident came to light when the body was recovered on Saturday and the victim’s identity was ascertained on the basis of his identity card, he added.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:19 IST