Zero casualties in Bibvewadi fire

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:37 IST

PUNE A minor fire broke out at Bibvewadi on Friday morning. No casualties have been reported.

The fire department was informed about the fire at 11:15 am and by 11:45 am it was extinguished, as per information from the fire control room.

The fire broke out at Anna Bhau Sathenagar behind upper depot, Bibvewadi. Two fire tenders were pressed into action from Katraj fire station. Dnyaneshwar Molak, deputy municipal commissioner, who rushed to the spot said, “There were six slums which were damaged in the incident. The possible cause of fire is short circuit and since residents vacated the homes soon and gas cylinders were removed immediately, there were no causalities reported.”