Zirakpur man eyeing to buy car via WhatsApp duped of ₹1.6L

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:58 IST

Police have booked four people, including a woman, for duping a man of ₹1.6 lakh by offering him a car on sale.

In his complaint, Pradeep Kumar of Golden Enclave, Lohgarh, Zirakpur, said on March 14, he received a picture via WhatsApp, showing a Maruti Alto car for sale.

He contacted the sender, Tanish Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, and struck a deal for ₹1.16 lakh. However, though he deposited the amount in the accused’s account, Kumar did not send the vehicle to him. When he sought his money back, the accused abused him.

Therefore, Kumar lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of Mohali police, who identified four people for duping Kumar — Tanish Kumar, Subhdeni and Anand Pal Bhagel of Uttar Pradesh, and Nuadhan Ali of Rajasthan.

All four were booked Sections 419, 465, 467, 468, 471, 420, 120B and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Zirakpur police station. Police are working to arrest the accused.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 00:58 IST