Zirakpur road rage case: Main accused who shot dead Himachal man held

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:57 IST

Police on Thursday arrested the main accused in the October 10 Zirakpur road rage case where a 35-year-old man was shot dead.

The accused, Harvinder Singh Brar, alias Happy, is a native of Kotkapura in Punjab and runs a business in Faridkot.

According to police, it was Brar who shot the victim, Anil Kumar Thakur, a resident of Daun village, Mohali, and native of Himachal Pradesh, with his .32-bore revolver on the night of October 10.

“Brar was arrested from a check post near Gurdwara Baoli Sahib in Dhakoli. The weapon used in the crime, along with a .315-bore rifle and a .12-bore gun, have been recovered from his possession. He has confessed to killing the victim in a fit of rage,” said superintendent of police Ravjot Kaur Grewal, while addressing mediapersons on Thursday.

Brar was produced in a local court and sent to three-day police remand.

The brawl took place on VIP Road, Zirakpur, after a Toyota Fortuner being driven by Brar denied passage to another Fortuner being driven by victim Thakur’s friend Vinay.

Thakur had rushed to the spot after getting a call from a friend, and was shot in the chest and abdomen in the melee. Brar allegedly fired three shots at Thakur, of which two hit him. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he had during treatment.

A case of murder and Arms Act was registered against Brar and his accomplices at the Zirakpur police station.

Besides Brar, police have already arrested Ramesh Kumar, who runs a shop in Mohali, Ramesh Lal of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, Lovepreet Singh, alias Luv, of Muktsar, and Ramandeep Kaur of Mansa. Their another aide remains at large.

Police have also recovered two vehicles – Toyota Fortuner and Maruti Swift – that were being driven by Brar’s group.