Zomato delivery boy falls prey to snatchers in Chandigarh

Aug 10, 2019

A food delivery boy lost his silver bangle and chain and ₹500 in cash to snatchers in Sector 23 on Thursday night.

The victim, Abhishek Kumar, 18, told the police that he was out to deliver a Zomato order on Thursday night. When he reached near Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, two pedestrians stopped him.

Before he could react, they snatched his silver bangle and chain, and cash, and fled on foot. He was unable to get a good look at them.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police said no CCTV camera was available at the spot for leads into the snatching.

Earlier on July 9, three men stopped Amit Kumar, a delivery man for Uber Eats, in Sector 40, and demanded the food that he was going to deliver. When he refused, they snatched his mobile phone and fled. They were arrested later.

Aug 09, 2019