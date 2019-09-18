Zomato deliveryman killed in SUV-bike crash in Mohali

cities

A 25-year-old deliveryman working with the app-based food service Zomato was killed after an SUV hit his bike outside the PCA Stadium in Mohali in wee hours of Tuesday. He was without helmet.

This is second road accident in the district within a week that has claimed the life of a Zomato deliveryman.

The victim in the present case has been identified as Harjit Singh, who belonged to Chamkaur Sahib, Rupnagar, and was staying on rent in Phase 11, Mohali.

Harjit was on his way for a delivery to a house in Phase 11 after picking up the order from a restaurant in Phase 9 when the accident took place around 1:30am.

As he reached the PCA Stadium in Phase 9, a Mitsubishi Pajero, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit him while coming out of the gate number 1. The vehicle was being driven by Pawandeep Singh, a businessman who runs call centres in Punjab and stays in Phase 10, Mohali.

The impact of the collision was such that Harjit was thrown in the air for a few metres before crashing on the road, He sustained fatal head injuries.

ACCUSED TRIED TO DODGE POLICE

After the accident, Pawandeep rushed Harjit to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in his SUV. However, he fled after leaving him at the emergency, where the victim died while undergoing treatment.

As police reached Pawandeep's house in Phase 10, he allegedly tried to dodge them, claiming that his driver was behind the wheel while he was not even present in the SUV.

However, other Zomato deliverymen, who too reached the spot within two minutes, told police that they had seen Pawandeep putting the injured Harjit in his SUV. They claimed they even followed him and noted the Pajero’s number.

Pawandeep was arrested after being booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Phase 8 police station.

VICTIM WAS SUPPORTING SISTER’S EDUCATION

Harjit is survived by his parents and a younger sister. People known to him said he used to work overtime to support his sister’s education.

He had been working with Zomato for the past one year. His father, Santokh Singh, had come to Mohali to meet him on Monday. The two had dinner together at an eatery in Phase 9, before Harjit left for work.

It was around 3am that his father was informed about the accident, though he came to know about Harjit’s death only on reaching the hospital.

On September 10, Keshav Sharma, 20, of Barnala, who studied in a private varsity and worked part time as a Zomato deliveryman, was killed after being hit by a crane carrying out construction work near Gillco Valley on the Kharar highway. He was on his way back to Mohali from Kharar after a delivery when the accident took place around midnight.

