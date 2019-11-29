Zurich outbid DIAL’s offer by ₹10 per passenger

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 21:10 IST

GREATER NOIDA

Delhi International Airport Limited — operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport — lost the bid for Jewar airport project as its bid was only Rs10 per passenger less than that of Zurich Airport International AG.

“DIAL had an edge under right of first refusal because Jewar came within 150km radius of capital’s Indira Gandhi Airport. DIAL placed a bid of Rs 351 per passenger, which was even below Adani’s bid of Rs 360 per passenger. If DIAL had submitted a bid of Rs 361 per passenger then it would have won the bid because it had a special privilege, unlike Adani,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).

An NIAL official said, “If DIAL had placed a bid of Rs 361, then it would have got the Jewar project because of the privilege that the company had.”

As per agreement, special privilege meant that if DIAL’s bid was 10% less than the highest bid in the Jewar airport project, then it would have clinched the deal.

“So, 10% of Zurich’s bid of Rs 400.97 would be more than Rs 40. If DIAL’s bid had been Rs 361 and we add Rs 40 then DIAL’s bid would have exceeded Rs 400.97, leaving Zurich’s bid behind,” the official added.

Before this, the highest rate paid was by the Adani Group who had taken over an operational Ahmedabad airport at the rate of Rs 177 per passenger, said officials.

NIAL officials said they were upbeat with the fact that an international company had won the bid.

“This is the first time that a 100% foreign company has won the bid for an airport in India. Also, this is the first time that highest per passenger rate has been offered for Jewar airport. This project will benefit the whole of Uttar Pradesh,” said Singh.

Zurich Airport International AG, the concessionaire for Jewar airport, said that the project will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of moving towards a Rs 5 trillion economy.

“In view of population growth, PM Modi’s Rs 5 trillion economy aim and people travelling a lot lately, this airport project will see lead to a growth in Uttar Pradesh’s market. This region has a lot of industrial projects and good infrastructure, which will also benefit the project,” said Daniel Bircher, CEO of the Zurich International AG.

The UP government will now complete paperwork and sign an agreement with Zurich International AG after December 2, when the project monitoring and implementation committee will send its recommendations as per process, said officials.