Trudeau’s struggle to get his glory days back

When Justin Trudeau formed his first Cabinet, the mandate letter (or policy instruction) he handed out to the incoming minister of international trade (now enhanced to International Trade Diversification), mentioned two countries specifically as focus areas for Ottawa going ahead – China and India.

In recent weeks, the detention of a senior Huawei executive in Vancouver for possible extradition to the United States, has led to cratering to relations with Beijing, and even caused Canada’s Ambassador to China to resign after some fairly intemperate remarks that appeared like shilling for the Chinese position. As for India, this week also marks the anniversary of Trudeau’s (in)famous visit to India.

The latter is truly the greater misstep for the Canadian Prime Minister. If ties with China are frustrating, the terrible trip last February proved the flashpoint for criticism over Trudeau’s administration to commence.

There may have been carping and cribbing prior to that, but before he touched down in New Delhi and faced the snub heard throughout the world as Narendra Modi wasn’t there to greet him with a customary hug, Trudeau was still largely admired, particularly by the global media looking for a counterpoint to the odious Donald Trump.

That changed rapidly in the eight days Trudeau spent in India. His dalliance with pro-Khalistani elements became a matter of international focus, as did his costumes, that appeared to have been borrowed from a wardrobe for the kitschiest of Bollywood dresstravaganzas.

He did manage to dam the slide in popularity, but what that loss of sheen did was to signal that Trudeau was no longer above criticism – the golden boy had feet of clay. The India trip made the media, and the public, till then signalling another majority mandate for Trudeau in October 2019, start checking out the warts not just the Star Wars socks.

In the 12 months that have followed, Trudeau has careened from controversy to crisis, and the attacks have mounted, the latest episode being accusations that Canada’s Attorney-General was demoted for not obliging the PMO in a case of alleged kickbacks. None of that has been proven but it once again underscores how vulnerable Trudeau has become since that shield of charisma came crashing down in India. In fact, that pessimism over performance of his government has affected his entire Cabinet. As a December poll indicated, just about the only Minister to get a positive rating was foreign minister Chrystia Freeland, who was, ironically, the original holder of the international trade portfolio who was given that mandate. That some even talk of her as a potential successor to Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party is the sort of discussion that would have been considered incomprehensible a year earlier.

Trudeau still remains the most likely winner of the 2019 federal elections, but he is no longer a shoo-in. That fateful and frightful trip took its toll and you wouldn’t blame Trudeau if he considered India a four-letter word.

Anirudh Bhattacharyya is a Toronto-based commentator on American affairs

The views expressed are personal

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 18:34 IST