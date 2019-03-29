Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Jamnagar

Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam was the first woman to win the Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat in 2014 LokSabha election.

Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam won against Congress leader Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam in the last general election from this general seat. Madam was the winner in the 2009 Lok Sabha poll.

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jamnagar

Sitting MP, Party: Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 175,289

Runner up name, party: Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 852,643

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57.97%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,665

Number of women voters: 699,948

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 19:00 IST