Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Jamnagar
constituency watch Updated: Mar 29, 2019 19:00 IST
Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam was the first woman to win the Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat in 2014 LokSabha election.
Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam won against Congress leader Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam in the last general election from this general seat. Madam was the winner in the 2009 Lok Sabha poll.
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jamnagar
Sitting MP, Party: Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 175,289
Runner up name, party: Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 852,643
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57.97%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,665
Number of women voters: 699,948
