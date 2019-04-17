Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Members of one family have won from UP’s Kheri

The Kheri Lok Sabha seat, one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, is under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Three members of one family have won the Kheri Lok Sabha seat for three times each in the past. Congress leader Balgovind Verma was successful on this seat from 1962 to 1971 and again in 1980 as Indian National Congress (Indira) candidate. His wife Usha Verma also represented the seat thrice and her son Ravi Prakash Verma successfully fought as a Samajwadi Party leader in 1998, 1999 and 2004.

This year, Ravi Prakash Verma’s daughter has been fielded as a Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance candidate.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Kheri Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kheri

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Purvi Verma (SP), Ajay Kumar Mishra (BJP), Zafar Ali Naqvi (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Ajay Kumar, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 110,274

Runner up name, party: Arvind Giri, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,077,868

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 64.18 %

Number of women voters in 2014: 774,603

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,661

