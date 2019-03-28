Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Odisha’s Nabarangpur will witness a contest between BJD, Congress

The Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat in Odisha, reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes, was once a Congress bastion.

The Congress party lost its hold over Nabarangpur parliamentary constituency in 1999 for two terms to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) till 2004. Congress’ Pradeep Kumar Majhi won the seat for one term in the next Lok Sabha election in 2009.

In the 2014 general election, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Balabhadra Majhi defeated Pradeep Kumar Majhi. Balabhadra Majhi quit the BJD in March to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been nominated for Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency. And, the BJD has fielded state transport minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi. Pradeep Majhi will fight the Lok Sabha election 2019 on a Congress ticket.

Voting will be held in Nabarangpur on April 11 in the first round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019. The result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nabarangpur

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Balabhadra Majhi, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 2,042

Runner up name, party: Pradeep Kumar Majhi, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,022,172

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 78.80%

Number of women voters in 2014: 651,335

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,709

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 19:21 IST