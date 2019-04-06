Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will CPI(M) continue its hold over Tripura West seat?

The Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the northeastern state of Tripura, has been the bastion of the Communist Party of India(Marxist) for more than two decades.

The CPI(M) has renominated sitting member of Parliament Sankar Prasad Datta for the Bengali-dominated Tripura West constituency. Subal Bhowmick, who recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Congress, will contest the election from West Tripura constituency. The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), a regional ally of BJP-led Tripura government, has fielded its young leader Sukha Charan Noatia for Tripura West.

Tripura goes to polls in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019 and votes will be counted on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tripura

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tripura West

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Sankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)

Winning margin in 2014: 503,486

Runner up name, party: Arunoday Saha, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,072,749

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 85.92%

Number of women voters in 2014: 612,574

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,605

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 17:20 IST