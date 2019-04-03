Lok Sabha election 2019: in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu constituency, BJP drops lone woman MP

The Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency is held by the BJP’s Santosh Ahlawat, who defeated Raj Bala Ola of the Congress by more than two lakh votes.

The time, the BJP has decided to drop sitting Ahlawat -the only woman MP of the party in the state- in favour of sitting MLA of Mandawa Narendra Kumar Khinchal.

The Congress has picked Shrawan Kumar who was defeated in the recently-held assembly election.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jhunjhunu

Polling date: May 6

Sitting MP, party: Santosh Ahlawat, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 233,835

Runner up name, party: Raj Bala Ola, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,008,641

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59%

Number of women voters in 2014: 482,097

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 791

