Lok Sabha election 2019: Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh constituency has been a BJP stronghold

The Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand has been a BJP stronghold with veteran party leader Yashwant Sinha having won three times from here.

In 2014, his son Jayant Sinha defeated Saurabh Narain Singh of the Congress by 1.59 lakh votes and went on to become a minister in the BJP-led Central government. The BJP has once again fielded Jayant Sinha.

Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire Ramgarh district and part of Hazaribagh district.

Jharkhand’s 14 Lok Sabha seats will vote in four phases beginning April 29.

Here are some details about the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat:

State: Jharkhand

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Hazaribagh

Polling date: May 6

2019 candidates: Jayant Singh (BJP), Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mehta (CPI)

Sitting MP, party: Jayant Sinha, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 159,128

Runner up name, party: Saurabh Narain Singh, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 967,348

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 64%

Number of women voters in 2014: 452,144

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,788

