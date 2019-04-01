Lok Sabha elections 2019: Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib constituency has elected SAD since 2009
The SAD’s Rattan Singh Ajnala bagged the seat in 2009 and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura emerged victorious in 2014.constituency watch Updated: Apr 01, 2019 14:12 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Khadoor Sahib, one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab, came into existence in 2008 after delimitation. It has been won by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the two Lok Sabha elections held since then.
The SAD’s Rattan Singh Ajnala bagged the seat in 2009 and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura emerged victorious in 2014. Both Ajnala and Brahmpura have now parted ways with the SAD and floated a breakaway faction Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) along with former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan in December 2018.
The SAD announced former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Jagir Kaur as the party candidate from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat.
Khadoor Sahib, an important Sikh centre, will vote on May 19 and results will be declared on May 23.
Here are some facts about the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat:
State: Punjab
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Khadoor Sahib
Polling date: May 19
Sitting MP, party: Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, SAD (SAD-Taksali)
Winning margin in 2014: 100,569
Runner up name, party: Harminder Singh Gill, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,040,518
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 66.56%
Number of women voters in 2014: 746,194
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,793
First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:12 IST