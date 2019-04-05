Lok Sabha elections 2019: RLD will seek to win back UP’s Baghpat constituency

The Rashtriya Lok Dal had held the Baghpat parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh from 1999 until 2014 when the Bharatiya Janata Party wrested the seat from the party.

Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Ajit Singh stood third in a quadrangular contest, behind the winning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satya Pal Singh and the defeated Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Ghulam Mohhamed in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, a year after communal riots hit the region.

This year, his son Jayant Chaudhary will contest from Baghpat as part of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party against Satya Pal Singh.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most number or 80 members of Parliament, will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some details about the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Baghpat

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Satya Pal Singh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 2009,866

Runner up name, party: Ghulam Mohammed, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,004,263

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 66.72%

Number of women voters in 2014: 654,494

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,465

