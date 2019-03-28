Lok Sabha elections 2019: Samastipur constituency in Bihar

The Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency, one of Bihar 40 seats, is a reserved constituency.

The seat is represented in Lok Sabha by LJP’s Ram Chandra Paswan, who is the brother of party chief and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

In 2014 election, Ram Chandra Paswan defeated Dr. Ashok Kumar of the Congress by more than 57,000 votes.

Interestingly, nearly 30,000 votes were cast in favour of Nota in the constituency.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Samastipur

State: Bihar

Date of voting: April 29

Sitting MP, Party: Ram Chandra Paswan, LJP

Winning margin in 2014: 57,641

Runner up name, party: Dr. Ashok Kumar, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 863,199

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57.43%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,425

Number of women voters: 432,463

