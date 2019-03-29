Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Mahesana
Jayshreeben Kanubha Patel won the 2014 Lok Sabha election in 2014 against the Congress party’s Jivabhai Ambalal Patel in the general seat.constituency watch Updated: Mar 29, 2019 18:33 IST
New Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jayshreeben Kanubha Patel is the sitting member of Parliament from Mahesana Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.
Jayshreeben Kanubha Patel won the 2014 Lok Sabha election in 2014 against the Congress party’s Jivabhai Ambalal Patel in the general seat. Jayshreeben had won the seat in the 2009 general polls as well.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mahesana
Sitting MP, Party: Jayshreeben Kanubha Patel, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 208,891
Runner up name, party: Jivabhai Ambalal Patel, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,004,258
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.03%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,621
Number of women voters: 720,398
First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:33 IST