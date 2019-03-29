Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Mahesana

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jayshreeben Kanubha Patel is the sitting member of Parliament from Mahesana Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

Jayshreeben Kanubha Patel won the 2014 Lok Sabha election in 2014 against the Congress party’s Jivabhai Ambalal Patel in the general seat. Jayshreeben had won the seat in the 2009 general polls as well.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mahesana

Sitting MP, Party: Jayshreeben Kanubha Patel, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 208,891

Runner up name, party: Jivabhai Ambalal Patel, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,004,258

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.03%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,621

Number of women voters: 720,398

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:33 IST