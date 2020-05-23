e-paper
Live: Nushrat Bharucha, her mom and grandma on ‘elder care’ in Covid times

coronavirus-crisis Updated: May 23, 2020 13:16 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Worried about taking care of the elderly while staying with them during the lockdown?

WATCH | Live: Nushrat Bharucha, her mom and grandma on ‘elder care’ in Covid times

Join the conversation with popular Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, her mother (Tasneem Bharucha, 63) and grandmother (Laila Bharucha, 83), who’ve been staying together during the lockdown. Our health expert on the panel is Dr Manish Kulshrestha, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospital.

The Spotlight series brought to you by HT City puts the focus on the biggest concerns in the post-Covid era.  

