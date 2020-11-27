e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaysia secures 12.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, delivery from first quarter

The deal is expected to cover 6.4 million Malaysians, or 20 percent of the population, with another 10 percent to be covered under Malaysia’s participation in the global COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization.

coronavirus-crisis Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:02 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Kuala Lumpur
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo.(Reuters)
         

Malaysia is expected to receive its first Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021 after signing a deal for 12.8 million doses from the U.S. manufacturer, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.

The deal is expected to cover 6.4 million Malaysians, or 20 percent of the population, with another 10 percent to be covered under Malaysia’s participation in the global COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization.

Pfizer has agreed to deliver the first one million doses in the first quarter of 2021, with 1.7 million doses, 5.8 million and 4.3 million to follow in subsequent quarters, Muhyiddin said.

The vaccination programme would prioritise “high-risk groups... including frontliners, senior citizens, and those with non-communicable diseases, such as heart diseases, diabetes,” he said during a televised news conference.

The Pfizer vaccine still requires approvals from regulator including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Malaysia’s Health Ministry before it can be distributed, Muhyiddin said.

tags
top news
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In