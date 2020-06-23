There’s nothing Chinese on your plate

coronavirus-crisis

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 22:30 IST

There has been a growing anti-China sentiment among Indians in the past few months. And while that’s justified, it is important to acknowledge that some are just baseless and outright nonsensical – most importantly the call for shutting down Chinese restaurants and banning Chinese food.

Before WhatsApp forwards start spreading false claims about Chinese restaurants, Chef Nishant Choubey feels it is important for people to realise that “this cuisine restriction won’t help the cause.” Choubey adds that this will only affect the Indian restaurateur who owns the place. The Chinese food that’s served in numerous restaurants and most importantly at the road-side stalls, have been developed as per Indian taste. “The Chinese food in India is very much inspired and made according to the local taste. In my dishes, I incorporate local spices and is loved by people.”

Choubey adds that if there is any way in which the culinary community in India can contribute towards this growing resentment, it is by banning the imports of Chinese spices. This sentiment is reiterated by Chef Harpal Singh Sikka, too. “To me whatever we call Chinese, is an all Indian adaptation suitable to our palate and has nothing to do with China. What we should do is put some embargo on products that are being imported from China, but that is purely the Government’s decision,” says Sikka.

Moreover, many youngsters, who’ve made this Indo-Chinese cuisine their staple, understand that the China has nothing to do with what’s on their plate. “I’ve been a frequent costumer to the Chinese restaurant next to my college,” says Jay Shetty, adding, “and while I feel people might start ridiculing Chinese food from now on, I really don’t see the point as the owner is a Maharashtrian and he’s the only one they’re going to hurt, which is quite foolish.”