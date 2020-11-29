e-paper
US surpasses 100,000 new Covid-19 daily cases for 26th consecutive day

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 13,244,417, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Sunday.

coronavirus-crisis Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
University of Utah students wait in line before taking a rapid Covid-19 test at the student testing site.
University of Utah students wait in line before taking a rapid Covid-19 test at the student testing site.(AP)
         

At least 100,000 new cases were added to the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday (local time) marking the 26th consecutive day the country has topped that benchmark, CNN reported citing the data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far today the US has reported 114,397 new cases and 862 deaths, CNN further reported.

The exact number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the United States stood at 13,047,202 as of 22:15 GMT on Friday. More than 264,000 people have died of the disease in the country since the start of the pandemic, Sputnik reported.

The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 13,244,417, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Sunday.

