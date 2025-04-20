‘He was weeping’: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi seemingly in tears after headline-grabbing IPL debut

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had an emotional Indian Premier League debut on Saturday, as RR took on LSG in Jaipur. The 14-year-old became the youngest-ever debutant in IPL history, coming in as an Impact substitute during the run-chase for the injured Sanju Samson. Suryavanshi announced his entry in style, smacking the first delivery he faced for a six against the experienced Shardul Thakur. Rishabh Pant's stumping left Vaibhav Suryavanshi in tears.

The teenage sensation didn’t just stop there, and then took on Avesh Khan in the second over, hitting him for a first-ball six too. Then he wrapped up the over with a four, where he was also dropped. Then in the eighth over, he whacked Digvesh Rathi for a six, and got to 33 off 18 balls. But then he lost his wicket in the next over, after the TV umpire ruled in LSG’s favour.

Receiving a slow delivery from Aiden Markram, he went leg-side and was beaten in the flight as he went forward and missed his shot. The ball went past the left-stump and Rishabh Pant dislodged the bails.

After a confident appeal for stumping, the TV umpire was called upon and replays showed that the ball spun away after drifting in to beat his outside edge. Suryavanshi had to depart for 34 off 20 balls, and was visibly distraught.

‘He was weeping’: Murali Kartik spots Vaibhav Suryavashi's emotional state

Walking off to the dugout, it looked like the teenager was wiping away tears. Reacting to the youngster’s emotional reaction, former cricketer Murali Kartik said in the commentary box, “Very first ball that he played. I don’t know, when he was walking back Anjum, I got the feeling that he was crying, he was weeping.”

Despite his valiant effort in his IPL debut, it wasn’t enough as LSG could only reach 178/5 in 20 overs, losing by two runs in their 181-run chase. Despite the defeat, RR fans will be satisfied with Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant 52-ball 74-run knock, and his dismissal proved to be the turning point in the game.